Neurocrine Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 14,394 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,390% compared to the typical daily volume of 966 call options.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

