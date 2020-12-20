Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.51 ($99.42).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

FME opened at €69.54 ($81.81) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.