Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.84. Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1,551,816 shares.

The company has a market cap of £69.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.50.

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

