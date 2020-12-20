Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $13.00. Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 2,509,378 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.11. The firm has a market cap of £118.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Cliff Holloway purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

