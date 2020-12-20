Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 20,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,305 call options.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endo International by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

