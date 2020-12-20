Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) PT Raised to $18.00

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $17.94 on Friday. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Forterra by 19.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

