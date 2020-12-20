Raymond James Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $305.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.72.
FedEx stock opened at $275.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.
In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
