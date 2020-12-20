Raymond James Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $305.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.72.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $275.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,163 shares of company stock worth $21,516,621. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.