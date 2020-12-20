Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$311.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$289.80 million.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

RCH opened at C$35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.11. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.61, for a total value of C$386,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,940.62.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

