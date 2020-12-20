DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:DXC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,902,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after buying an additional 126,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,574,000 after buying an additional 540,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

