Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $229.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.85.

NYSE:CI opened at $197.08 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.56.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 348.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

