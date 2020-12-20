Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ChampionX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.60 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE CHX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ChampionX by 305.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.