Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

HLI opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.