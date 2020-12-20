Starbucks Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.