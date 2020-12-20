Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £113.80 in Stock

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,276 ($29.74) per share, with a total value of £113.80 ($148.68).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Martin Court sold 1,051 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68), for a total transaction of £22,270.69 ($29,096.80).

On Monday, November 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) per share, with a total value of £121.56 ($158.82).

On Friday, October 16th, Martin Court purchased 7 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £140.70 ($183.83).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,283 ($29.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,030.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,974.63. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 20.24 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63). The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.20%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

Victrex plc (VCT.L) Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

