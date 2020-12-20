Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Owens Corning Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Shares of OC opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.