JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.00 ($122.35).

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) stock opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €96.63 and a 200-day moving average of €81.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €114.15 ($134.29).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

