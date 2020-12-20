Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €32.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) received a €32.10 ($37.76) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.11 ($35.42).

VIV opened at €26.60 ($31.29) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.06. Vivendi SA has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

