Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

