ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.40 ($21.65).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.