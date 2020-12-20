Canopy Growth (CGC) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Canopy Growth to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canopy Growth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth Competitors 157 386 428 14 2.30

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 34.75%. Given Canopy Growth’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million -$993.37 million 19.67 Canopy Growth Competitors $219.63 million -$128.96 million -2.20

Canopy Growth has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Canopy Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth’s rivals have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Canopy Growth Competitors -242.83% -298.12% -45.32%

Summary

Canopy Growth rivals beat Canopy Growth on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

