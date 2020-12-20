1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several brokerages have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $26.21 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $514,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,570,871.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $787,084.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,051,571.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,169. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

