Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Svb Leerink reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $156.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

