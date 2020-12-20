Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $13.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 3,168,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after buying an additional 1,865,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 167,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

