Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. 1,476,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.