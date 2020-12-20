Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tenable Call Options (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 912% compared to the average daily volume of 281 call options.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,469,265.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,084.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,536. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

