IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. IQVIA traded as high as $180.81 and last traded at $178.89, with a volume of 9578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.95.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded IQVIA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 81,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 27,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 198.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

