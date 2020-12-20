Washington Prime Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 22nd (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 22nd. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,239,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 205,897 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 628.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,556 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 561,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

