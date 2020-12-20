Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $230.00. The stock traded as high as $695.00 and last traded at $695.00. Approximately 205,890,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 76,481,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $655.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.72.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.97, for a total transaction of $5,337,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,834 shares of company stock valued at $101,501,098 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.76 and its 200 day moving average is $378.34. The stock has a market cap of $658.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,809.90, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

