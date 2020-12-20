Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CURO Group Call Options (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,916 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,551% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 call options.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,304 shares of company stock worth $912,001 over the last ninety days. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.