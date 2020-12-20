Equinor ASA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,691 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,571% compared to the average volume of 161 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Barclays cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.