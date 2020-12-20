SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,759 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,420% compared to the average daily volume of 313 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804,426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,788,000 after acquiring an additional 218,753 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 131,276 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,528,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,523,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

