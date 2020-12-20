Piper Sandler Comments on Citigroup Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Citigroup stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

