FY2020 EPS Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Boosted by Piper Sandler

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCBP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BCB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.