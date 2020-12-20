ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,993% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 call options.

HACK stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

