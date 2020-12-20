10x Genomics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,153% compared to the average daily volume of 267 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,727,316.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,946,683.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

