FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lennox International stock opened at $277.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.56. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.
In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Featured Article: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.