FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LII. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.71.

Lennox International stock opened at $277.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.56. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $319.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

