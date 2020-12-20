Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $29.97 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

