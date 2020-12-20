FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.27.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$141.54 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion.

In related news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total transaction of C$560,504.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,827,661.02. Also, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total transaction of C$4,683,929.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,870,895.57. Insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,104 in the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

