Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Insider Acquires £2,310 in Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($3,018.03).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £1,770 ($2,312.52).

On Friday, October 23rd, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £1,260 ($1,646.20).

SGC stock opened at GBX 78.30 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

