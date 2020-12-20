Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Huize and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize 0.15% 0.54% 0.20% GoHealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huize and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91

GoHealth has a consensus price target of $21.22, suggesting a potential upside of 46.16%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Huize.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huize and GoHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $142.68 million 2.59 $2.14 million N/A N/A GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huize has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Summary

Huize beats GoHealth on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com

