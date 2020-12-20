Maurice Helfgott Buys 30,000 Shares of The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) (LON:IGV) Stock

The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) (LON:IGV) insider Maurice Helfgott bought 30,000 shares of The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,260.78).

The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The Income & Growth VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.52 ($1.00).

Get The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) alerts:

About The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L)

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.