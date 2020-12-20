Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Insider John Hawkins Purchases 10,000 Shares

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) insider John Hawkins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

John Hawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Hawkins acquired 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Shares of LON AEMC opened at GBX 686.65 ($8.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.62 million and a P/E ratio of -298.54. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 420.05 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 706.20 ($9.23). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 647.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 579.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.13%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

