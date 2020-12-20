Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of KBR opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.