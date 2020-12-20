Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,320 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 706,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,817. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $120.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

