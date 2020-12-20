Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $24.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,530,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,495. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 229.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,644,459 shares of company stock worth $910,227,541. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $112,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 748.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.