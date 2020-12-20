Raymond James Increases Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$31.00

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

TSE:FTT opened at C$27.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.59 and a 52-week high of C$28.28.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

