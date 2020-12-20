$0.41 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.