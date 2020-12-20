$0.41 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

