Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) stock opened at C$11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.47.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

