CIBC Lowers KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.00

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KPT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

TSE KPT opened at C$11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.85. KP Tissue Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$109.61 million and a P/E ratio of 150.27.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

