BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.06.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$19.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.77. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.